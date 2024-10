Updated on: October 24, 2024 18:59 IST

Congress decides not to contest UP bypolls, declares support for Akhilesh's SP

Congress decides not to contest UP bypolls, declares support for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. SC says Ajit Pawar can continue to use clock symbol in big setback to Sharad Pawar. All of this and a lot much more updates in today's speed news.