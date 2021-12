Updated on: December 28, 2021 21:20 IST

Kurukshetra | Who is behind Perfume industrialist Piyush Jain`s Empire ?

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday categorically denied any links between his party and Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain, and mockingly said the BJP got "its own businessman" raided "by mistake".