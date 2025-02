Updated on: February 17, 2025 20:47 IST

Coffee Par Kurushetra: 7 contenders for Delhi CM! Who will make the cut?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce the name of Delhi's new Chief Minister in the coming days. According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on February 20. The announcement has created much anticipation as Delhi awaits its new leader.