Updated on: January 16, 2025 23:30 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will the dip in the Mahakumbh determine the vote count in Ayodhya?

The BJP and Samajwadi Party have geared up for the Milkipur Assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference on Thursday, claiming victory in the election. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally overseeing the Milkipur elections and has deployed the same