Updated on: September 21, 2024 22:34 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why is war of words between Yogi and Akhilesh escalating in UP?

In Uttar Pradesh, the spat between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken a nasty turn. Each of the leaders is attacking the other daily, which many thinks is to demoralise voters ahead of the by-elections in the state.