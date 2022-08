Updated on: August 11, 2022 9:50 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Nitish Kumar said, those who won in 2014 may not win in 2024?

Soon after taking oath as the CM of Bihar for the 8th time in the newly formed Mahagathbandhan government of RJD, JDU and Congress, Nitish Kumar interacted with the media and said that those who won in 2014 may not win in 2024. Was he targeting PM Modi? Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.