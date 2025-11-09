Loudspeakers removed from several religious places in Lucknow as police crack down on noise pollution Lucknow Police launched a fresh drive in the Wazirganj area to remove illegal loudspeakers from mosques and temples as part of the Yogi government’s ongoing campaign against noise pollution.

Lucknow:

In a drive against illegal loudspeakers at religious sites, Lucknow Police on Saturday began removing unauthorised sound systems from mosques and temples across the Wazirganj area. Officers educated religious leaders about the law restricting high-volume loudspeakers. This campaign is part of the statewide initiative launched by the Yogi Adityanath government in 2022, under which over one lakh loudspeakers have already been removed and more than 1.5 lakh volumes reduced across Uttar Pradesh.

The operation began early in the day in Wazirganj, where police teams visited mosques and temples equipped with unauthorised loudspeakers. Officers first reached Molsari Mosque in Golaganj, where they spoke to the imam and helped take down a high-mounted speaker. The police then proceeded to Malka Jamani Mosque, where another set of loudspeakers was removed. Similar action was taken at the Batuk Bhairav Temple, where speakers were dismantled after explaining the legal guidelines to the temple priest.

Drive across the area

Authorities stated that there are around 40 mosques in the Wazirganj area, most of which had one or more loudspeakers installed. Teams visited each location systematically, ensuring that all unauthorised sound systems were taken down peacefully and with mutual understanding. At the Guin Road Mosque, which was locked, police called the local cleric to open the premises. A ladder was arranged, and the loudspeakers were safely removed with police assistance.

The noise control and regulation drive

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government first initiated the “noise control and regulation drive” in 2022, targeting loudspeakers installed on religious structures without proper authorization. Since then, over 1,00,000 illegal loudspeakers have been removed and 1,50,000 more have had their sound levels reduced in compliance with noise pollution norms.

The government maintains that the campaign is aimed at ensuring peace, harmony, and adherence to the law, regardless of religious affiliation.