Budaun shocker: UP Man set ablaze after dispute; police launch probe

Badaun:

A man was allegedly tied to a pole and set on fire following a dispute over a place to offer prayers inside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun. The incident took place in the Islamnagar area on Thursday.

A police team was rushed to the spot soon after being apprised about the incident.

The victim, identified as Mehboob, told police that he had an altercation with three local residents on Thursday. He alleged that the trio attempted to kill him by pouring petrol on him and setting him ablaze. Mehboob was admitted to a hospital and is now reported to be out of danger.

SP shares details of incident

Sharing details of the incident, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hardesh Katheria said that the preliminary investigation suggests the victim’s allegations appear doubtful, as CCTV footage shows him purchasing petrol himself at a fuel station.

“The victim accused three individuals of setting him ablaze. However, he did not inform the police on the day the incident occurred. When the police launched an investigation and spoke with people in the area, the incident was found to be doubtful. It later emerged that the victim himself had been seen buying petrol at a fuel station, telling the attendant that his bike had run out of fuel. CCTV footage from the station is now being examined,” he said.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway in the case.

Three killed in motorcycle-truck collision in UP

Three daily-wage labourers lost their lives on Friday after a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Basela village, police reported.

The victims have been identified as Shrikishan (19), Rakesh (22) and Brijbhan (23), all residents of Rath Sadar village. Two of them were cousins.

According to police, the men had travelled to Rath in search of work but returned home after failing to find any employment. While riding back to their village, their motorcycle was hit head-on by a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely destroyed, authorities said. All three men died instantly at the scene.

Station House Officer Ram Asre Saroj confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are currently attempting to locate the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety and speeding vehicles in the area, particularly on rural roads.