Azam Khan meets Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, speaks out against injustice faced by family and supporters

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan visited Lucknow to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence. The meeting, lasting about 30 minutes, was seen as significant in the current political climate. After the meeting, Azam Khan refrained from divulging details but expressed that he had come to share the story of injustices faced by himself, his family, and supporters.​

Azam Khan speaks on alleged injustices and court justice

Azam Khan described the treatment of him and his affiliates as unjust, stating: "The injustice suffered by us is what we discuss among ourselves. I hope that no one else like me or others faces such unfairness. We seek justice from the courts and fairness from all agencies." He emphasized that the wrongs against him, his associates, and the university should never happen to anyone.​

Refusal to visit Bihar amidst 'Jungle Raj' claims

Addressing the ongoing narrative of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar, Azam Khan publicly rejected traveling to Bihar, saying, "Jungle Raj is being talked about there, but no human lives in jungles. How can I go there? I will deliberately refuse to lay my head on the railway tracks." This metaphorical expression conveyed his refusal to submit to the circumstances prevailing there.​

Akhilesh Yadav on the meeting: A testament to shared legacy

Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged the significance of the meeting with poetic words, saying, "So many memories came along when he came to our home today! This gathering symbolizes our shared heritage." His message stressed the importance of unity and solidarity within the party.​

This reunion between two senior leaders symbolises continuing solidarity within the Samajwadi Party amid political challenges and ongoing efforts to address grievances against perceived injustices.

Azam Khan appeals for unity and safety amid Bihar polls

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan urged everyone to take a lesson from his experiences, appealing for mercy and unity without naming Owaisi directly. He requested that no harm be done to his community or supporters, especially as the crucial second phase of Bihar elections approaches, emphasising the need to avoid any damage or division.

Azam Khan expressed concern about his lack of security, saying, "I have no protection; how can I travel alone to Bihar?" While he wishes to visit Bihar, he does not want to go there feeling unsafe or under conditions resembling 'Jungle Raj' (lawlessness). He clarified he refuses to let any slogans be used to intimidate people.