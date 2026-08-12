Ghaziabad on 'yellow alert' for rain and thunderstorms from August 13-16, administration issues advisory

Ghaziabad:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ghaziabad, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from August 13 to 16. In view of the expected adverse weather conditions, the district administration has urged residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Here's the advisory

Additional District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning. "Residents have also been advised to keep themselves updated with the latest weather information through radio, television and social media," Singh said in a statement.

The administration has advised people to stay away from old and dilapidated buildings and makeshift walls. They have also been advised to avoid standing near electric poles and power lines. People have been urged not to use umbrellas with metal rods or to seek shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

Temporary structures, including tin sheds used at construction sites, should be properly secured, and people have been advised to maintain a safe distance from them. Unnecessary travel should also be avoided during thunderstorms and hailstorms.

The administration has issued a special advisory for farmers, asking them to avoid going to fields during heavy rain and hailstorms. Children and elderly people should also be kept safely indoors during adverse weather conditions.

Residents can download the 'Sachet' app from the Play Store for weather-related updates. For medical assistance, people can call the toll-free numbers 108 and 102.

The district administration has appealed to the public to take the weather department's warnings seriously, remain vigilant, and prioritise their safety during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains on Aug 7

Earlier on August 7, Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting traffic across major roads and leaving several neighbourhoods waterlogged.

Following the adverse weather conditions, waterlogged roads and traffic jams were witnessed. People were stuck in traffic for hours. One of the commuters expressed concern and said, " We commuters faced one of the worst traffic jams today. People from the opposite lane were moving in the wrong lane and created a ruckus, due to which people reached their destinations late."

Several other commuters expressed concern and said the colony has been battling flooding for decades and blamed an incomplete stormwater drain and alleged encroachments downstream for the recurring problem.

(Input: Zuber Akhtar)

Also Read

7 killed, 7 injured in landslide at Mumbai's Ghatkopar after heavy rains

Nine killed as van carrying 11 passengers swept away in swollen drain amid heavy rains in MP's Rajgarh