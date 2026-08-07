Massive traffic jams witnessed in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad after heavy rains, commuters express concern

New Delhi:

Waterlogged roads and traffic jams were witnessed after heavy rains in several areas of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad following heavy rainfall since morning. A traffic jam stretching for several kilometres was seen on the Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram road in Delhi. People have been stuck in the traffic for about an hour. One of the commuters expressed concern and said we commuters faced one of the worst traffic jams today. People from the opposite lane were moving in the wrong lane and created a ruckus due to which people reached to their destinations late.

Commuters express concern

Another commuter took to X and said that two days of rain and Delhi in floods again. Not because the rain is too much, because Delhi is flat land near a river and water has nowhere to go. Drains are blocked with dirt and trash. Ground is already full of water in monsoon. So water just stays on the roads. Cars stop. People wait for hours in traffic jams,” he said.

The development comes as heavy rain lashed the national capital on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting traffic across major roads and leaving several neighbourhoods waterlogged as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city.

(Image Source : PTI)Commuters express concern after traffic jams in Delhi.

Residents were seen wading through waist-deep water

In Valmiki Basti, some of the residents were seen wading through waist-deep water, others were seen carrying schoolchildren across flooded lanes on a large blue plastic sheet used as a makeshift raft.

Several other commuters expressed concern and said the colony has been battling flooding for decades and blamed an incomplete stormwater drain and alleged encroachments downstream for the recurring problem.

MCD says it received complaints of tree fall and waterlogging

In the meantime, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said it received complaints of tree fall and waterlogging from across the city following heavy rain on Friday. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, the Kirti Nagar stretch, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi and Shaheen Bagh. Traffic also slowed on GT Road, GTB Enclave and Dilshad Garden in east Delhi.

Apart from traffic jams, the waterlogging was also seen in Mahipalpur T-Point, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Chhatarpur, Shakarpur, Dakshinpuri, Okhla, Sangam Vihar, Sainik Farms and areas around the Red Fort.

IMD issues a red alert for Delhi

E-rickshaw drivers in east Delhi's Shakarpur and neighbouring Mandawali said overflowing drains, submerged potholes and waterlogged roads had led to accidents and hurt their livelihoods. In the meantime, the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi, forecasting moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at isolated locations accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning over the next few hours. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Delhi till August 10.

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