Holi 2023: UP and Mumbai Police share posts to spread awareness about consent

Trending News: The festival of colours, Holi, is being celebrated across India with much enthusiasm. While some parts of the country have already celebrated the festival, others are gearing up for it on March 8. Amidst all the excitement, it is important to remember the significance of consent. To spread awareness about the importance of consent, the social media departments of UP Police and Mumbai Police have shared posts on Instagram to remind people to play Holi with others with consent.

The UP Police shared a meme that read, "Balam Pichkari jo 'without consent' mujhe maari...toh 1090 pe calling ho gayi," which translates to "If someone throws water or colours without your consent, call 1090 (the police helpline number)." The caption of the post also emphasized the need for consent and wished everyone a happy Holi.

Take a look at UP Police's Holi post here:

The Mumbai Police shared a creative post that read, "Consent is HOLY." The post emphasized that consent is a crucial aspect of any interaction, be it personal or social.

These posts were well-received by Instagram users who appreciated the witty and creative approach of the police departments. The messages of the posts were important, as it is common for people to get carried away with the festivities and forget about the importance of consent.

Holi is a popular Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. It is traditionally celebrated by playing with colours, water, and enjoying traditional sweets and delicacies. However, it is important to remember that any celebration should be conducted in a safe and respectful manner.

