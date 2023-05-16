Adorable moment of little boy reuniting a lamb with its mother. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: YODA4EVER Adorable moment of a little boy helping the lamb reunite with its mother

Children are just pure joy, love, and kindness packed in a small package that has the power to inspire adults to live like them. A heartwarming video of a toddler helping a little lamb find its mother is going viral, and it is just too pure to miss. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption "Kid helps reunite a lost lamb with its mother,". The little boy, who is dressed like Super Mario in a field, points the lamb towards its mother, who can be seen rushing towards them. The video ends with the mother reuniting with her lost lamb and walking away. The adorable footage was recorded in Tacheng, in the northwest Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The post has garnered more than 1.3 million views and tons of reactions. The Internet was delighted to see the little lamb prance up to its mother. Many wrote about how sweet the whole clip is.

"Young Shepherd at work! "He knows right where the lamb belongs!" commented a user. "Why am I sobbing?" said another. How precious is this? Another user commented.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the mother of the boy, who has not been named, said that "I felt like looking at two little angels, one guarding the other."

Lambs usually start walking only several minutes after they are born, and they are very dependent on their mother sheep in the first four to six months. They can recognize up to 50 sheep faces but are also trained to recognize different humans as well.

The internet has tons of examples of good Samaritans doing their part to make the world a better place. In a similar situation, a video of a baby monkey being badly entangled among strings and wires went viral on social media. As the clip goes on, the man tries to slowly relieve the tight strings binding the baby monkey. Netizens thanked the man for being so patient with the baby animal.

