Tuesday, January 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Dotting parents Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli get name suggestions for their daughter from netizens

Dotting parents Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli get name suggestions for their daughter from netizens

Soon after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became parents, their fans went crazy on the internet and started trending their names along with wishes. Not only this, but many shared anonymous pictures and even names for the little baby. From Virushka to Anvira, there were all sort of suggestions for the couple. If you are one of those who is still missing out on the amazing time Netizens had on Twitter yesterday, here we are!

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2021 22:41 IST
Dotting parents Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli get name suggestions for their daughter from netizens
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANOFKL_RAHUL

Dotting parents Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli get name suggestions for their daughter from netizens

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans rejoiced after the announcement of their baby girl came on Monday, January 11. Indian skipper himself took to social media to share the news of him becoming a father. Soon, the fans went crazy on the internet and started trending their names along with wishes. Not only this, but many even shared anonymous pictures and not that even names for the little baby. From Virushka to Anvira, there were all sort of suggestions for the new parents in the town. If you are one of those who is still missing out on the amazing time Netizens had on Twitter yesterday, here we are!

For the unversed, Virat announced the good news through a post that read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."​

ALSO READ: FAKE photo of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's baby girl goes viral on social media

And now, here a list of names that Anushka and Virat can choose from, all thanks to Twitterverse!

ALSO READ: Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget's Goa home reflects serenity. See inside pics

On the work front, Virat is currnelty on paternity leave Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 teaser creates bang on record on YouTube. Here's how Yash, Sanjay Dutt & Raveena reacted

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News