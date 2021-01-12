Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANOFKL_RAHUL Dotting parents Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli get name suggestions for their daughter from netizens

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans rejoiced after the announcement of their baby girl came on Monday, January 11. Indian skipper himself took to social media to share the news of him becoming a father. Soon, the fans went crazy on the internet and started trending their names along with wishes. Not only this, but many even shared anonymous pictures and not that even names for the little baby. From Virushka to Anvira, there were all sort of suggestions for the new parents in the town. If you are one of those who is still missing out on the amazing time Netizens had on Twitter yesterday, here we are!

For the unversed, Virat announced the good news through a post that read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."​

ALSO READ: FAKE photo of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's baby girl goes viral on social media

And now, here a list of names that Anushka and Virat can choose from, all thanks to Twitterverse!

For the next 5 years, be ready to see everyone name their baby girls whatever #Virushka name theirs.🤦🏻‍♀#ViratKohli — Well-being Activist 🌸 (@SharmiliChudail) January 12, 2021

Anvita... Name for baby💞❤... Anushka and virat combined ❤💞😍 — jp passion (@jppassion_jp) January 11, 2021

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl.😍😍



Name her Sydney ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8PTmZK6c0h — Rajesh nayak (@msd_junior1) January 11, 2021

Name should be #virushka — DHONI SUPER FAN 👑 (THe ANNU EMpIRE) (@president_annu_) January 12, 2021

"As per sources, Baba Anant Maharaj will decide the name of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's new-born daughter." — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 12, 2021

@imVkohli

Congratulations

Sir , vinuska is the best name for your baby girl. — prabhu prajapati (@prabhukp35) January 11, 2021

A personal request to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma ki baby ka name 'A' se mat rakhna... Viva/Exam ke time bahut dukh hota hai!

Saying this from Personal Experience!

Baaki All the Best for the Future ♥️ We Love you.#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Virushka #Virat — Anshul (@tea_anshul) January 11, 2021

ALSO READ: Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget's Goa home reflects serenity. See inside pics

Like @BrianLara 's daughter name Sydney, can Kohli's daughter's name be same as she is born on a day when his Dad's team fought incredibly in Sydney! 😀 Congratulations to skipper @imVkohli n @AnushkaSharma.The baby girl will be sharing her B'day with one of papa's heroes Dravid — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) January 11, 2021

Congrats to @imVkohli

and @AnushkaSharma

blessed with a baby girl 😍.



Her name should be Anuvi.

Anuvi means 'experience'.



Anu - shka

+ =Anuvi

Vi - rat#Virushka — Ankur Kumar Pandey lias (@pandeylias) January 11, 2021

@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli it might be little old fashioned but i suggest a name (*Anuvira*) for the baby girl.. a combination of the cute couple.. #virushka #anuvira — Prasanna RD (@prasanna_5437) January 12, 2021

On the work front, Virat is currnelty on paternity leave Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 teaser creates bang on record on YouTube. Here's how Yash, Sanjay Dutt & Raveena reacted