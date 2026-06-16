WhatsApp hacked? Do not panic and follow these steps instantly

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has been an integral part of most people’s daily lives. However, cyber criminals are now targeting the instant messaging platform to commit fraud and scam innocent people. According to Rajnish Gupta, Joint CP (IFSO) of the Delhi Police, even a minor lapse in caution can lead to your WhatsApp account being hacked.

How does a WhatsApp Hack happen?

Cybercriminals often call the user, posing to be an employee of government departments, electricity companies, water boards or even a bank official. They claim that their bills need to be updated or that urgent verification is required. They will then send an APK file to the victim, or they might push a link via WhatsApp.

As soon as the person downloads and installs it, the scammers will gain access to critical permissions on the handset – enabling access to their phone. Call forwarding, message forwarding, and even OTPs will be forwarded to the scammer’s contact.

Subsequently, the criminals activate WhatsApp on their own phones with the same mobile number and will send messages to the victim's friends and relatives, asking for money.

Mode of conducting this cybercrime?

Imagine a message being sent to a friend in your name which is claiming to be you in distress and needing some money urgently. When your friend tries to call you, the call does not reach you due to call forwarding. Consequently, at times, they believe that your plea is genuine and send the money.

What to do if your WhatsApp is hacked?

##21##: If you suspect that you have accidentally opened a suspicious APK file or link, then the first thing to do is to dial ##21# on your smartphone. This will provide you with the information related to call forwarding and other forwarding services. If you get anything suspicious activated, you may disable it instantly.

WhatsApp's official reporting process: Use WhatsApp's official reporting process to re-secure your account by following the instructions provided by WhatsApp. Upon restoring the account, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Next, you will regain control of your WhatsApp.

Share the APK File with the police: If you still have the suspicious APK file, make sure you hand it over to the cyber police. This will help the investigative agencies to track down the fraudsters. As per the Delhi Police, a complaint regarding this can be filed at any police station (normal or specific cyber police station).

The best defence: Two-factor authentication

One should definitely enable the Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on WhatsApp. This involves setting up an additional PIN alongside the OTP. When this is enabled, no one else can get access to your WhatsApp account on their smartphone using only the OTP.

File a complaint on the Sanchar Saathi portal

This may look small, but this is a very important step. If someone has made a fraudulent call or sent an APK file from a suspicious number, you may actively take a screenshot and file a complaint on the government's ‘Sanchar Saathi’ platform instantly. This will help the government to take action against such numbers and devices, further helping to protect others from falling victim to fraud.

Never download APK files from strangers.

Double-check links claiming to be from banks, utilities, or government offices before you even think about clicking.

Have 2-factor authentications enabled on your WhatsApp.

Call the cyber helpline (1930) or visit the nearest police station if you notice anything suspicious without delay.

Stay alert to unknown callers or messages with any kind of link shortcut.

Cybercriminals will constantly adopt new ways of fooling the innocent. Hence, a little caution and a timely complaint can save you from significant financial losses.