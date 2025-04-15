Vi silently rolls out new Rs 340 prepaid plan with multiple benefits Vodafone Idea (Vi) has quietly introduced a new Rs 340 prepaid recharge plan in India, offering 1GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes perks like unlimited night data usage, weekend data rollover, and Vi’s Data Delight feature.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 340 for its Indian users. While the company hasn’t officially promoted the plan yet, it has been spotted in select telecom circles and offers a variety of benefits tailored for moderate data users. With 28 days of validity, this plan aims to provide cost-effective daily data access along with additional perks.

Plan benefits: 1GB of daily data and unlimited calls

The Rs 340 Vi prepaid plan offers users:

1GB of high-speed data per day

Unlimited voice calls across all networks

100 SMS per day

Once the daily data limit is exhausted, speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps, and SMS charges of Re. 1 (local) and Rs. 1.5 (STD) apply beyond the 100-message daily cap.

Extra perks: Night unlimited, weekend rollover and data delight

What sets this plan apart are the value-added data features Vi has bundled in:

Unlimited night data: Between 12 am to 6 am, users get unlimited internet usage, ideal for late-night streamers and downloads.

Weekend data rollover: Any unused data from weekdays automatically gets added to the weekend data pool. For instance, if you use only 500MB on a weekday, the remaining 500MB is carried forward to the weekend.

Data delight: Vi’s Data Delight lets users claim backup data at no extra cost if they exhaust their daily quota. This ensures users are always connected without needing to recharge prematurely.

Availability and 5G rollout

Currently, the Rs 340 plan is available in select telecom circles and may gradually roll out nationwide. This comes shortly after Vi started rolling out its 5G services in India, beginning with Mumbai and planning expansion to Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka, and Punjab.

Final take

Vi’s Rs 340 plan is a solid choice for users looking for daily data with added flexibility. With unlimited night usage, data rollover, and emergency backup, it combines affordability with useful features, keeping users connected day and night.