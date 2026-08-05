Himmat Singh's freak final-ball run-out forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League: WATCH

New Delhi:

Outer Delhi Warriors defeated New Delhi Tigers in a Super Over in the Delhi Premier League. The game moved to the one-over contest after an extraordinary final-ball run-out by captain Himmat Singh tied the scores at the end of regulation play. Notably, with just one run needed in the final delivery, Pratham Saluja pushed the ball straight for a quick single, but it looked difficult from the outset as Himmat was stationed close to the non-striker’s end where the ball went.

The 29-year-old reached the ball in time but failed to complete what seemed a routine run-out. His reaction, however, altered the outcome of the contest. In frustration after the fumble, he kicked the loose ball, which rolled directly onto the stumps at the non-striker's end before Saluja could make his ground. The dismissal left the scores level and sent the match into a Super Over.

The dramatic finish sparked contrasting emotions on the field. Himmat's disappointment over the missed opportunity instantly turned into celebration after the ball struck the stumps, while teammates who had initially reacted with disbelief joined in as the tie was confirmed. The moment instantly went viral on social media, with millions of views.

Outer Delhi registers first win of the season

Despite the late reprieve for New Delhi, Outer Delhi regained control in the Super Over to secure victory. Earlier in the match, Lakshay Thareja played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs, while Himmat made 61 as New Delhi posted 156 runs on the board in the first innings, which was reduced to 15-overs due to rain.

In reply, keeper-batter Yajas Sharma played a decimating knock of 52 runs off 25 balls to set the tone. However, Outer Delhi’s middle order completely flopped as they were struggling at 80/5 at one stage. Just when the game was slipping from their hands, Monu Shukla stepped up and played a phenomenal cameo of 45 runs off only 17 balls. Shivam Sharma was effective as well, with 21 off nine.

What happened in the Super Over?

Monu once again stole the show in the Super Over, smacking three sixes as Outer Delhi posted 20 runs. In reply, New Delhi could not make any sort of impact as they lost both wickets within six runs. In the second match of the night, West Delhi Lions defeated South Delhi Superstarz by five wickets.

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