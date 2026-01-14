Starlink provides free internet access amid digital shutdown in Iran protests Amid widespread protests and a near-total internet blackout in Iran, Starlink – SpaceX’s satellite internet service – is reportedly being offered for free to some users inside the country, activists and news reports say. With domestic mobile and broadband services shut down by the government.

New Delhi:

We all know that Iran is in chaos currently. Violent protests have swept across the country, and the government’s response has been to almost shut down the internet in the nation, cutting off all communication modes. With this action, it is clearly visible that they would like to control the story and keep people from organising.

But there is a twist – Starlink, the satellite internet company, is reportedly stepping in to offer free service to people inside Iran. News outlets have run with this story, and even though Starlink has not officially confirmed it, activists on the ground say they are using the connection to reach the outside world.

This blackout is not a new trick for Iran’s leaders. It is how they keep people in the dark, literally and figuratively. With regular internet traffic at a standstill, most Iranians are totally cut off.

Starlink works differently in Iran

Starlink works differently – as it does not rely on cables or cell towers, its terminals talk straight to satellites orbiting the Earth. This makes life harder for governments that want to pull the plug, but they cannot.

For Iranians, this means a lifeline: they can send messages, photos and videos to the rest of the world showing what exactly is happening in the country, even while everything else is down.

Protesters are being able to upload footage that, rather, nobody would have seen. Families split across borders can finally talk again.

Not a smooth sail, but a lifesaver

Still, it is not all smooth sailing. The connection is spotty and often slow. Iranian security forces have rolled out jamming equipment and thrown up other roadblocks, trying to mess with satellite links too.

Using Starlink could be dangerous: Know-how

Using Starlink in Iran is not just technically tricky; it’s risky. The government has made satellite internet illegal in the region, and people caught using it may face harsh penalties. They are also hunting for the equipment itself, tracking down terminals and confiscating them to keep the state’s grip on the internet tight.

The world is watching all this unfold. Governments abroad have condemned Iran’s crackdown and called for the internet to be restored. The fact that something like Starlink can punch a hole in the blackout is forcing people to rethink how technology fits into political struggles. Sure, satellite internet is not perfect—sometimes it drops out, and plenty of people still can’t get online. But right now, it’s one of the last ways for Iranians to let the world know what’s happening.