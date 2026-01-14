OpenAI introduces instant checkout in ChatGPT: Shopping online gets faster and simpler OpenAI has rolled out Instant Checkout, a new shopping-focused tool inside ChatGPT that aims to simplify how users discover, compare, and buy products online. The feature is designed to reduce the hassle of switching between multiple apps and websites by helping users find the right product.

OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, has come up with an ‘Instant Checkout’ feature inside the platform. The new tool has been built to make online shopping way easier. So, the tool makes you shop easily, saving you from bouncing between multiple shopping apps and websites to track one product. With the new ChatGPT tool, you can ask it to help you find the right product, compare the prices and get to checkout faster.

For Indian shoppers, this will save them time from hassle, save more time, and help them make smarter choices across all the big e-commerce sites.

Instant Checkout: What exactly is it?

It’s a shopping add-on in ChatGPT which will help the user to skip the endless searching. You can ask for product suggestions, compare features or find out the best deals – all in one place. This will save the users from juggling a dozen tabs. The whole point is to make shopping online less overwhelming, especially if you are not someone who shops online most of the time.

How does Instant Checkout on ChatGPT help people?

Instant Checkout helps people to make accurate shopping decisions by helping out the shopper:

It saves you time because you do not have to look up the same thing across several websites.

It compares pricing and features to make it way easier in one place.

If you are not tech-savvy, you will not get lost in confusing specs or choices.

Showing you clear options, it will help in cutting down on impulse buys.

You deal with less app-hopping and fewer distractions.

No matter what you shop for – mobiles, electronics, appliances, fashion, or just some regular things from the e-commerce site – this tool in ChatGPT could help you to smoothly process the act.

It works to compare the top e-commerce platforms.

You can use Instant Checkout while browsing India’s top shopping sites like Amazon India for electronics and daily goods, Flipkart for phones and gadgets, Myntra or Ajio for fashion, or Croma and Reliance Digital for big appliances. Nykaa’s there too for beauty and personal care. Basically, ChatGPT helps you pick the right thing before you buy, so you feel more confident and move through checkout faster.

Why does this matter for Indian users? Well, millions of people shop online in India, and a lot of them depend on deals, festive sales, and special bank offers. Instant Checkout helps you:

Get the best value for your money

Compare similar products side by side

Understand the details in plain language

Make smarter choices during big sales like Amazon’s Great Indian Festival or Flipkart’s Big Billion Days

If you are new to shopping online, or if you’re older and find digital shopping a bit daunting, this feature takes the edge off.

As for privacy, OpenAI says you stay in control. You decide what to buy and where, and ChatGPT just assists—it doesn’t sell anything directly. When you’re ready to buy, you still check out and pay on the original shopping site.

Looking ahead, Instant Checkout is just the start. ChatGPT could soon help you track deals, send you personalised sale alerts, or recommend things you actually want. For Indian shoppers, online shopping just got a whole lot simpler.