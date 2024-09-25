Say goodbye to screen strain: Your smartphone will remind you to take a break, here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Screen strain

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. We use them not only for making calls or listening to music, but also for staying connected through social media, entertainment, and online payments. From the moment we wake up to when we go to bed, our screen time is quite high. If you find yourself spending too much time on your phone and want to cut back, you can easily make a small adjustment in your phone settings. For Android smartphone users, it's possible to set limits on app usage. If you feel like you're spending too much time on social media, you can set a time limit for its use by following these steps:

How to setup Digital Wellbeing on Android smartphones

1. Go to the settings of your Android smartphone.

2. Look for the option called "Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls."

3. Under this section, you'll find various options, including "App Limits." These options are designed to help you manage your phone usage.

4. Tap on "App Limits." From there, you can set a time limit for using any app installed on your phone. For example, you can limit the daily use of social apps to 30 minutes.

5. Once you've set the limit, the app icon will appear in grey, indicating that you've reached your usage time for the day. If you want to use the app again, you'll need to adjust the time limit.

By using this feature, you can break the habit of excessive phone usage. This functionality is specifically designed for Android smartphones, allowing you to track your daily app usage and set usage limits according to your needs.

