Report spam calls, SMS in three easy steps to government: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Spam calls, SMS

Smartphones are now used for a wide range of activities, including money transfers. Users' negligence can lead to trouble in such scenarios, as hackers exploit fake calls and messages for fraudulent activities. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has advised users to be cautious of fake calls and messages. Incidents of financial fraud through such means have been increasing rapidly. To combat this, the government has taken significant steps. It has launched the Chakshu portal to allow users to report fake calls and messages. Additionally, the DoT and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) have issued strict instructions to telecom operators to tackle this issue.

DoT has recommended that users report fake calls and messages through its official channels and has outlined three easy steps to do so. Users are encouraged to use the government's Chakshu portal for reporting. As a result of reports made through this portal, DoT has blocked over 100 million SIM cards.

How to report spam calls, SMS on Chakshu portal

To report fake calls and messages, users should follow three simple steps:

1. Visit the Sanchar Saathi portal (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/).

Image Source : FILEHow to report spam calls, SMS to government?

2. Click on 'Citizen Centric Services' and then on 'Chakshu'.

Image Source : FILEHow to report spam calls, SMS to government?

3. Fill out the form to report fraud/spam calls or messages.

Image Source : FILEHow to report spam calls, SMS to government?

When filling out the form, it is important to provide accurate information so that DoT and TRAI can take appropriate action against the fake number reported. DoT conducts an investigation based on user reports and subsequently blocks the reported numbers, ensuring that users do not receive calls or messages from those numbers again.

Meanwhile, using the wrong charger can lead to serious safety issues, such as the risk of the battery catching fire. When the original iPhone charger is damaged, some people resort to using chargers from different brands or purchasing uncertified chargers from local markets, which can be extremely hazardous. Moreover, counterfeit chargers that closely resemble the original ones are sometimes sold, increasing the risk of potential explosions. To ensure the authenticity of your charger or electronic device, you can utilise the BIS Care official app provided by the Government of India. Here’s how to use this.

ALSO READ: This YouTube setting will hide adult content and clear your browsing history: Here's how