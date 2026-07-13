Remove humidity without AC: Simple tips to combat sticky monsoon weather in India

New Delhi:

Monsoon seems to be a relief in the northern part of India, which has been dealing with scorching heat. Things might sound like a relief, but what comes with it is sticky and humid air. This kind of humidity can make even a cool day feel uncomfortable, and no matter what, even the coolers or a fan could not do justice to it—it may struggle against that thick, damp air. But if you want to combat it, you can make a few practical changes that can make a real difference inside your home.

Ventilation, but at the right time

Ventilation is the simplest fix. Open your windows in the early morning or later in the evening when it is cooler outside. Let some fresh air sweep out the heat and replace that stale indoor air. But when afternoon rolls around, shut those windows and draw the curtains. That keeps hot, humid air out when the sun’s at its worst.

Block the sunlight with heavy curtains

Monsoon sun is brutally bright and hot at times, they blast through the windows and quickly raises the room temperature. To combat this, hanging thick or blackout curtains helps you to keep that heat at bay and stops your room from turning into a sauna. Lighter-colored curtains will reflect sunlight and keep things a bit cooler through the day.

Get creative: Fan and ice combination

No air conditioner, no trouble. Try this hack- a table fan and a bowl of ice. Just set the ice in front of the fan and witness the magic. As the fan blows, you will feel a chillier breeze. It’s not quite AC, but for a small room, you will notice the difference.

Clear the clutter

Too much stuff crowding your room may block the air from flowing. Move things around, get rid of anything that you do not need, and don’t block fans or windows. Once the air starts moving freely, the whole space feels lighter and less suffocating.

Turn off electronics you are not using

Gadgets like TVs, computers, and chargers all add extra heat to your room, even when you are not using them. Switch off anything that you are not using. Your room will not warm up that fast.

Use a dehumidifier or AC dry mode

Sometimes nothing beats the sticky air unless you pull out the heavy-duty gear. If you have a dehumidifier, then use it. It will pull moisture from the air and make things way more comfortable.

If you do have an AC, switch it to Dry Mode- it draws out humidity using less power than regular cooling.

Small tweaks, big relief

You do not need to suffer through the sweaty, sticky monsoon at home. Mix better ventilation, block out the harsh sun, keep electronics switched off, and use whatever tricks or tools you have. These small tweaks push back against humidity and make the rainy season a lot more comfortable.