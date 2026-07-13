Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India launch set for July 17: AI camera features, colours and expected specifications

New Delhi:

Tecno is reportedly getting ready to launch the Camon 50 Ultra 5G in India on July 17 at noon. The company has already started teasing the device, showing off its camera capabilities, AI-powered features and premium design. The Amazon microsite is already live, showcasing that the phone is set to go on sale right after the launch (no pre-booking and more).

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G: Design and colour options revealed

Design-wise, the Camon 50 Ultra 5G keeps things sleek with flat edges and rounded corners. On the back, there’s a vertical camera module featuring three sizable sensors, an extra sensor, and a flash. There’s a bold red accent too, so it’s got its own personality. The phone comes in three colours:

Cypress Green

Misty Purple

Nebula Titanium

Tecno has been aiming for that premium look with a thin, sturdy and definitely designed look.

AI camera features highlighted ahead of launch

Tecno is really leaning into AI this time. They’re packing the Camon 50 Ultra 5G with AI tools to boost photo quality and make content creation easier. Features like AI image enhancement and object removal let you quickly edit pictures and erase things you don’t want—right from the phone.

Expected specifications

As per the teasers, the features of the upcoming device look solid. The reports state that the global version, which Tecno first showed off at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for extra protection.

Inside, you will find the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Software-wise, it runs on HiOS 16 based on Android 16.

Triple camera setup

The camera setup stands out: a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the back. Up front, there’s a 13MP camera that shoots 4K video at 30 frames per second.

Large battery life

The device will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery, which will further be accompanied by 45W fast charging, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, and 5G support. On top of that, the phone further comes with IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, which makes it highly durable, and it comes with MIL-STD-810 military-grade certification.

Tecno will reveal the official price and any India-specific specs on July 17 (2026). If you are a fan of mobile photography or just want a feature-packed phone that looks sharp, as it is worth keeping an eye on this one.