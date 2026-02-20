Realme P4 Lite launched at Rs 7999 with 6300mAh battery: Budget phone for Indian users

New Delhi:

Realme, one of the leading brands, has unleashed a new budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 in the Indian market. The new P4 Lite is labelled as the most affordable handset in the company's new P4 series, and it goes on sale February 24 through Flipkart and Realme’s site. The company also comes with an additional offer where you can pick it up for as low as Rs 7,999.

Price, storage and colour options

Here’s the breakdown on price: The P4 Lite comes in two versions—

4GB RAM with 64GB storage for Rs 9,999

4GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 11,999

Realme’s throwing in an Rs 1,000 bank discount and an Rs 1,000 coupon, so the base model drops down to Rs 7,999 if you grab both deals.

You get three colour options for the P4 Lite:

Beach Gold

Obsidian Black

Sea Blue

Features of Realme P4 Lite

As for the display, the handset comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This would enable the user to smoothly scroll, with 563 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor and 4GB of RAM, along with up to 128GB of internal storage.

The handset will run Realme UI on the Android 15 operating system, so you are not stuck with old software. And with an IP54 rating, it can handle a bit of dust and splashes—handy if you’re always on the move.

Battery life is the real standout here, claims the company. Realme is backed by a 6,300mAh battery, so you do not have to charge your device every few hours. It charges via USB Type-C at 15W, which is decent for this price.

For photography, the handset comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking and all the usual connectivity; this device comes with 4G LTE (certainly outdated but workable in the current time), WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS.

Should you be buying the new P4 Lite smartphone?

So, in case you want a smartphone under Rs 10,000 with good battery life, then the Realme P4 Lite could be a fit. We cannot comment on the performance, as we have not yet reviewed it, but witnessing the price tag, the device could fit the pocket of those with budget constraints. Also, the 4G connectivity makes the handset a little outdated, and the world is focused on 5G connectivity.