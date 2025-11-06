Realme GT 8 Pro India launch date announced, key feature teased ahead of launch The Realme GT 8 Pro will feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, complemented by a Hyper Vision+ AI chip, a stunning 2K resolution display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The Realme GT 8 Pro will debut in the country during the third week of November. The smartphone, which was first unveiled in China on October 21, now has its exact India launch date revealed by the company via a dedicated microsite. Key confirmed features include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with a Hyper Vision+ AI chip, a 2K resolution display, and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Realme GT 8 Pro India launch date

The Realme GT 8 Pro will officially launch in India on November 20 at 12 PM IST. The starting variant of the Realme GT 8 Pro in China featured 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 49,700). The phone is available in Blue, White, and Green colour options.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Key specifications

Realme has confirmed the key specifications of the Indian variant of Realme GT 8 Pro. As per the microsite, the smartphone will feature:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

AI Chip: Hyper Vision+ AI chip

Memory/Storage: LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage

Display: 2K resolution Refresh Rate: Up to 144Hz Brightness: 7,000 nits peak brightness

Battery: 7,000mAh "Titan Battery" Charging: 120W Ultra Charge wired fast charging (claimed "all-day power" in 15 minutes)

Operating System: Realme UI 7.0 (based on Android 16)

Cooling: 7,000 sq mm Vapour Chamber (VC) cooling system

Cameras: Triple rear camera setup with swappable camera modules and Ricoh GR Imaging

Durability: IP69 rating for dust and water resistance

Build: Metal frame, 214g weight, and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera

