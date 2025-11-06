Lenskart opens AI-enabled smartglasses platform to Indian developers Lenskart stated that its smartglasses, designed and engineered in India, are slated for launch by the end of December 2025.

New Delhi:

Eyewear major Lenskart announced on Thursday that it will open its upcoming AI-enabled smartglasses, B by Lenskart, to India's developer community. This move will allow consumer app makers and independent developers to integrate its AI and camera technology across various sectors, including food delivery, entertainment, and fitness.

The smartglasses, which were designed and engineered in India, are slated for launch by the end of December 2025, according to a company statement.

"This pioneering move positions Lenskart as a frontrunner in building India's first full-stack wearables ecosystem, combining hardware excellence, AI innovation, and software design under one roof," the company stated.

The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset and equipped with the Gemini 2.5 Live AI assistant. It supports key features such as natural language interactions, hands-free UPI payments, live translation, and personalized well-being insights.

Lenskart's miming for affordable AI

Lenskart's upcoming smart glasses will be developed on the Gemini platform, but their pricing has not yet been decided.

One source familiar with the matter stated, "These smart glasses aim to bring artificial intelligence (AI) and finance to the eyewear experience, where your glasses will be not only for vision but also for interaction and convenience".

Pricing strategy and competition

The pricing strategy for the AI smart glasses will be tailored to the needs of Indian consumers.

Given that Lenskart is introducing India's first AI-powered smart glasses, it is actively targeting the rapidly growing smart eyewear market. Therefore, the company intends to focus on keeping the pricing of its AI smart glasses reasonable and affordable. In the smart eyewear market, Lenskart may directly compete with devices like the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses and Amazon Echo Frames. However, being an Indian company, Lenskart is anticipated to hold a slight competitive advantage in the domestic market.

Lenskart IPO update

In related news, Lenskart Solutions launched a public offer on October 31 to raise Rs 7,278 crore at a valuation of nearly Rs 70,000 crore (USD 8 billion). The issue received strong investor interest, being oversubscribed more than 28 times on the final day of the share sale on November 4.

