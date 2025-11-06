Charging safety: Can a high-watt charger damage your low-watt phone? Modern smartphones and chargers incorporate advanced safety technology. But exactly how does this new tech protect your phone and battery when using a fast charger? We investigate the answer.

New Delhi:

Do you ever charge your 18W phone with a 120W fast charger? Does doing so risk damaging the battery or causing an explosion? Users often rely on fast chargers in emergencies, even for budget phones. If you've worried about a powerful charger damaging your phone or catching fire, this explanation of the technology in modern smartphone chargers will put your mind at ease. How does charging a phone with a low capacity using a high-wattage fast charger keep your device safe?

Is a fast charger safe?

If you charge your 18W phone with an 80W, 100W, or even 120W charger, there is absolutely no need to worry. Your phone will not explode, nor will its battery be damaged. This safety is ensured by the Power Negotiation Protocol, a sophisticated technology used in both the smartphone and the charger.

This protocol allows the charger and the smartphone to "sync" their charging capacities. The phone communicates its maximum required power, and the charger only supplies that specific amount.

Simply put, this technology establishes communication between the charger and the smartphone. After connecting, the phone tells the charger exactly how much power it needs. The charger then limits its output to supply only the power requested. For instance, if you connect an 18W phone to an 80W charger, only 18W of power will be supplied. This system effectively protects the phone's battery and prevents overheating or damage.

How phone charging is controlled

Most modern smartphones feature a Battery Management System (BMS) based on the Power Negotiation Protocol. This system meticulously controls the charging voltage, temperature, and current. If the phone's battery starts overheating for any reason or if the voltage fluctuates, the BMS immediately stops the charging process. Thus, the Power Negotiation Protocol and the Battery Management System work together to regulate the phone’s charging and keep the battery safe.

ALSO READ: Apple reportedly planning to launch affordable MacBook with iPhone processor