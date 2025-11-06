Apple reportedly planning to launch affordable MacBook with iPhone processor The upcoming Apple laptop, poised to be more affordable than the current MacBook Air, is reportedly in the testing phase, with initial production scheduled to start shortly.

Apple is reportedly getting ready to make a big impact in the market with the upcoming launch of its most affordable MacBook yet. As one of the most valuable companies in the world, Apple is aiming to compete head-to-head with budget-friendly options like Google Chromebooks and inexpensive Windows laptops. This new MacBook is designed for those looking for a more affordable computer without sacrificing quality. There are also hints that it might come with the same processors that are found in iPhones.

Launch and target audience

A recent report from Bloomberg suggests that an affordable MacBook is set to be released in the first part of next year (2026). This new laptop is aimed at a wide range of users, including students, small business owners, and everyday people. It will be particularly suitable for basic tasks like light web browsing and daily productivity work, making it an ideal device for general users.

Testing and strategy

If reports are accurate, this new MacBook will be in a budget price range comparable to Google Chromebooks and inexpensive Windows laptops. The company is clearly planning to expand into the lower-cost computing segment with this new product, potentially offering it as a more affordable, traditional laptop alternative to the iPad. The device was recently spotted in internal testing under the codename J700.

To maintain a low price point, reports indicate that Apple may use lower-cost hardware. The MacBook is currently in the testing phase, with initial production expected to begin soon. For context, the cheapest MacBook currently available in India is the MacBook Air (M4), which starts at Rs 99,900 but can be purchased in the Rs 80,000 range with discounts.

Expected features

This affordable Apple laptop is not expected to feature the M-series chipset. Instead, it may utilise an A-series Bionic chipset, which is more cost-effective than the M-series. The company is also expected to include a lower-end LCD display. This laptop is rumoured to feature a 13.6-inch display and run on the macOS operating system.

