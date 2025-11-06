Airtel launches advanced 5G for faster internet, delighting users Airtel users will soon access dual-mode 5G services, offering internet speeds up to twice as fast as the company rolls out the advanced network in several telecom circles nationwide.

New Delhi:

Airtel users will soon be able to access 5G internet at up to twice the speed. The company has started preparations for its advanced 5G service by rolling out a dual-mode 5G network. This service will provide users with access to both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G networks. The company shared this news during their earnings call with investors: they will soon be launching a new 5G network that works in two different ways. This enhanced 5G service is set to be available soon in every part of the country.

Dual-Mode 5G service details

Airtel's Managing Director, Gopal Vittal, this important change for their customers using Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The company is moving these customers to a new and improved dual-mode 5G service, which is expected to enhance internet connectivity for Airtel's AirFiber users. Right now, Airtel is launching this dual-mode 5G service in 13 regions across the country, and they are also getting ready to introduce it to even more areas soon.

Airtel started offering its 5G services in 2022 by building on its existing 4G network (NSA), which allowed customers to enjoy faster internet. Now, Airtel is expanding by rolling out a new kind of 5G network (SA) that works independently from 4G. On the other hand, its competitor, Reliance Jio, launched an all-new 5G service (SA) that doesn’t rely on older technology and is available throughout India. With these developments, users can look forward to more reliable internet speeds and better connections overall.

Will recharge plans become more expensive?

In other news, Airtel may increase the prices of its plans as early as next month, December. In addition to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea is also reportedly planning to raise its recharge prices. Several recent industry reports have suggested the need to increase the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Telecom companies last raised their recharge prices in July of last year, when plans for all private telecom companies saw an increase of 20 to 25 percent. However, neither Airtel nor Vodafone-Idea has made an official announcement regarding an upcoming price hike.

