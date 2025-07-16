Realme 15 Pro to launch with 7000mAh battery, Sony camera and more Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature a 7,000mAh battery, a 144Hz 4D curved display, 80W fast charging, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 50MP Sony IMX896 camera with OIS. The phone also brings new AI tools like Edit Genie and Party Mode, and will be sold via Flipkart in four colour options.

New Delhi:

Realme is all set to unveil its new 15 Pro 5G smartphone in the Indian market by the end, and one of the major highlights of the phone is its massive 7,000mAh battery. This is the largest ever battery on a Realme smartphone, and the device further supports 80W wired fast charging, which offers speedy top-ups.

Display and screen protection

The upcoming Realme 15 Pro 5G will sport a 4D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6500 nits peak brightness. It comes with a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection; the screen is claimed to be immersive and durable. The phone is further protected by an IP69 rated, making it dust and water resistant.

Photography: Sony IMX896 sensor and 4K video support on front and back

The upcoming smartphone will further feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS.

It comes with 4x clearer zoom and 2x smoother transitions than its predecessor (14 series).

The company has also enabled a 4K 60fps video recording on both front and rear cameras, which is quite rare in this price range. With AI MagicGlow 2.0, users could expect better skin tone accuracy and more natural portraits.

AI features and the Snapdragon chip

Realme is betting big on AI with tools like AI Edit Genie, which allows voice-based photo editing in over 20 languages, and AI Party Mode, which adjusts image settings automatically based on the scene.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, offering 120fps gaming support.

Additional gaming features include GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0 for frame rate stability and real-time optimisation.

Availability and colours