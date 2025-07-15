PhonePe hires former Meta India Policy Chief Shivnath Thukral ahead of IPO PhonePe has appointed Shivnath Thukral, the former public policy head at Meta India, as its Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs. The move comes as PhonePe prepares for its much-anticipated IPO, with a valuation target of up to USD 15 billion.

New Delhi:

PhonePe, a leading digital payment solution provider, backed by Walmart, has reportedly appointed Shivnath Thukral as its Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs. Thukral. Thukral was heading the public policy for Meta India earlier, and has joined PhonePe’s leadership team at a pivotal time, as the company gears up for its initial public offering (IPO).

Thukral will be leading policy and regulatory engagement

Thukral will oversee PhonePe’s external engagements and will be working with regulators and policymakers closely.

He will be contributing to strengthening the company’s thought leadership within the financial technology ecosystem.

Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari- the founders of PhonePe have welcomed Thukral by appreciating his extensive experience in public policy and regulatory strategy.

Thukral has recently ended a seven-and-a-half-year tenure at Meta India, where he led public policy and strategic advocacy efforts.

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Shivnath Thukral

IPO preparations are in full swing

PhonePe is actively laying the groundwork for its IPO, reportedly having transitioned into a public company in April 2025. The company has further roped in top financial advisors including Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan, Citi, and Morgan Stanley, which is said to be targeting a USD 15 billion valuation.

PhonePe’s last known private market valuation was around Rs 12 billion.

In FY24 (last year), the company reported an impressive 73 per cent year-on-year revenue growth to Rs 5,064 crore and a profit of Rs 197 crore, marking a turnaround from the Rs 738 crore loss in the previous fiscal.

Leader in UPI and digital payments

PhonePe dominates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem in India, holding close to 48 per cent of the market share, followed by Google Pay at around 37 per cent.

The company’s strong foothold makes it a key player in the ongoing national debate on digital payment policies.

Thukral joins amid MDR policy discussions

Thukral’s appointment has aligned with ongoing industry discussions around the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI and Rupay card transactions.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) discussion paper from August 2023 reignited the debate.

PhonePe’s CEO, Sameer Nigam, has been vocal about reinstating MDR to enable the private payment platforms to monetise their services fairly.

As PhonePe eyes its public market debut, the addition of Shivnath Thukral signals a stronger focus on policy strategy and regulatory alignment in India’s evolving fintech landscape.