iPhone 16 Plus gets over Rs 12000 discount in Flipkart GOAT Sale: Limited time deal Flipkart’s GOAT Sale is live till July 17, offering a major discount on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus. The premium device, originally priced at Rs 89,900, is now available for Rs 79,999, with additional bank offers and exchange deals that can reduce the price further.

If you have been planning to switch to a flagship Apple handset, then here is the right time, as the popular e-commerce players are running sales and offering major price cuts. In the recent running sale, the iPhone 16 Plus is available at the most affordable price ever. As part of the ongoing Flipkart GOAT Sale, the device is being offered at Rs 79,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 89,900, offering a discount of around Rs 10,000.

Furthermore, Flipkart is also giving an additional Rs 2,250 price cut to the AXIS Bank credit card users who are willing to redeem EMI transactions. Combine this with exchange offers, and you could save even more on your new iPhone.

(Image Source : FLIPKART)iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus: Powerful chip set with long battery life

The iPhone 16 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, claiming to deliver crisp visuals and vibrant colours. The handset is powered by Apple’s A18 chip, which has been designed to support all the Apple Intelligence features for smoother performance and smarter user experiences. For photography, it comes with a 48MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide shooter, while the 12MP front snapper. The cameras ensure to deliver high-quality selfies and video calls for the users. The phone is further protected by IP68 rated which protects the device from dust and water. It further sports a sleek aluminium frame. Apple claims that the device will offer up to 27 hours of video playback, making it a reliable choice for heavy users.

Do not miss Flipkart’s limited-time offer

Flipkart GOAT Sale is ending on July 17, and this could be the golden chance to buy the iPhone 16 Plus at a significantly lower price tag than usual.

No matter if you are an older iPhone user or if you are someone who is willing to switch from an Android device, for them, the deal will further combine with premium features and value savings, but only if you are fast enough to redeem the deal.