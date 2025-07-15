How much does Shubhanshu Shukla earn? ISRO astronaut's salary revealed While India reportedly spent around Rs 548 crore on the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla himself does not receive any additional payment for his spaceflight. His salary as an ISRO astronaut is estimated to be between Rs 12 to Rs 20 lakh per annum, which is based on seniority, performance, and mission role.

New Delhi:

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut to reach the International Space Station (ISS), is set to make a comeback to Earth today after completing an 18-day mission. As a part of the Axiom-4 spaceflight, many aspiring space enthusiasts are wondering how much an ISRO astronaut like Shukla earns. Here is everything you need to know about the space and their pay scales as per the region.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s salary as an ISRO astronaut

Here is a reality check- contrary to popular belief, Shukla does not earn any additional bonus or special payment for his journey to the ISS. While the Indian government reportedly spent around Rs 548 crore on the Axiom-4 mission (which covered training, research, travel and logistics), Shukla's earnings will remain in line with standard ISRO astronaut pay scales.

ISRO astronauts typically earn somewhere between Rs 12 lakh per annum to Rs 20 lakh per annum. The pay depends on their rank, experience and mission involvement. This salary slab further includes basic pay, allowances and other benefits- but it does not factor in special incentives for spaceflight missions.

How do ISRO salaries compare globally?

ISRO’s pay scale is no match to what NASA has been offering to its astronauts- its salaries are significantly lower.

For example, NASA astronauts are classified under GS-12 to GS-13 pay grades, with annual salaries ranging from USD 65,140 (around Rs 56 lakh) to over USD 100,701 (Rs 86 lakh). In the United Kingdom, the Space Agency offers a handsome salary of somewhere between 40,000 pounds (Rs 46 lakh) for entry-level astronauts and 86,000 pounds (Rs 99 lakh) for experienced personnel. ESA (European Space Agency) offers somewhere between EUR 6,301 (Rs 6 lakh) and EUR 9,035 (Rs 9 lakh) per month to its astronauts. Even experienced NASA astronauts in supervisory roles can earn upwards of USD 104,898 annually (over Rs 90 lakh per annum).

An Inspiration beyond paychecks in ISRO

While the pay for Indian astronauts may not match international standards, Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission highlights the growing footprint of the country in global space exploration.

His historic journey to the ISS serves as an inspiration for countless young Indians aspiring to reach for the stars, proving that the value of such missions goes far beyond monetary reward.