Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla and NASA Axiom-4 crew prepare to return to earth on this date

Indian astronaut Shubanshu Shukla, along with three other crew members of NASA’s Axiom-4 mission, is gearing up to return to Earth after spending nearly two weeks aboard the International Space Station (ISS). NASA has confirmed that the crew is scheduled to undock from the ISS and begin their journey back on July 14.

Steve Stich, Manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, shared during a recent press briefing, “We are closely monitoring the progress of the Axiom-4 mission, and the current plan is to undock on July 14.” This signals the nearing end of the crew’s mission in space.

During their time aboard the ISS, the four astronauts — Shubanshu Shukla, Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu — have completed approximately 230 orbits of Earth. They witnessed an equal number of sunrises and travelled nearly 10 million kilometres while conducting their mission.

Axiom Space noted that the crew, from their vantage point about 250 miles above Earth, took time to capture photos and videos of the planet and stayed connected with their families, enjoying brief moments of rest amid their demanding schedule.

Recently, the astronauts experienced their last off-duty day, signalling the end of their downtime on the ISS as they prepare for re-entry.

The mission has been distinguished by its scientific accomplishments, with the team conducting over 60 experiments spanning biomedical science, space technology, agriculture, neuroscience, and advanced materials. This is the highest number of experiments carried out in any Axiom private astronaut mission to date.

These studies aim to provide crucial insights that will aid future space missions and benefit life on Earth. Key focus areas include diabetes management, innovative cancer treatments, and enhanced methods to monitor astronaut health and performance in microgravity.

The Axiom-4 mission launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25. After a 28-hour trip, their Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 26, marking the start of their time in orbit.

As the crew prepares for their return, this mission underscores the growing role of private partnerships in space exploration and research.