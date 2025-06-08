Nubia REDMAGIC 10S Pro to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 7050mAh battery and 24GB RAM Designed specifically for gamers, this smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite processor, massive 24GB RAM, and a 7050mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The phone also boasts a 144Hz OLED display and a unique under-display front camera for a bezel-less experience.

New Delhi:

Nubia, known for creating gamer-focused smartphones, is gearing up to launch its much-awaited REDMAGIC 10S Pro in India. The phone has already been launched globally, and Indian tech lovers are now looking forward to its arrival. With powerful internals, a futuristic design, and features tailored for intense gaming sessions, it aims to deliver a flagship-level experience.

Powerful processor with a gaming chip

At the heart of the REDMAGIC 10S Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite Edition chipset, supported by the custom Red Core R3 Pro chip for enhanced gaming performance. This combination ensures smooth gameplay, efficient multitasking, and fast processing speeds, ideal for high-end gaming or heavy multitasking.

(Image Source : NUBIA)Nubia REDMAGIC 10S Pro

Massive RAM and stunning display

The smartphone is expected to come with up to 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro storage, making it a powerhouse in its segment. It sports a 6.85-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness, ensuring a fluid and vivid gaming and multimedia experience. Notably, the front camera is hidden under the screen, offering a clean, immersive look.

Camera and battery performance

For photography enthusiasts, the REDMAGIC 10S Pro offers a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 2MP) and a 16MP under-display selfie camera. It is powered by a massive 7050mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage, with support for 80W fast charging. Users can expect extended gaming sessions without the need for frequent recharging.

Expected price and availability

In the global market, the REDMAGIC 10S Pro is priced at USD 699 ( approx Rs 60,000). While the Indian launch date has not been officially confirmed, it's expected to arrive soon with similar pricing. This flagship device could be a strong contender in the premium gaming smartphone category.

With cutting-edge features like 24GB RAM, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite processor, a massive 7050mAh battery, and an immersive 144Hz OLED display, the Nubia REDMAGIC 10S Pro is set to raise the bar for gaming smartphones in India.