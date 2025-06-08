MacBook Air M1 gets massive price drop, available at Rs 58,990 Apple MacBook Air M1 is now available at its lowest price ever on Amazon with a massive 34 per cent discount. With additional bank offers, cashback, and exchange benefits, buyers can save even more.

New Delhi:

If you have been holding off on buying a MacBook due to budget concerns, now is the perfect time to reconsider. The Apple MacBook Air M1, known for its premium performance and long battery life, has seen a significant price cut on Amazon, making it more affordable than ever.

Why is this a big deal?

MacBooks are often considered out of reach for budget-conscious buyers, especially when compared to regular Windows laptops. But Amazon's latest discount on the MacBook Air M1 brings Apple's trusted performance within everyone's grasp. Whether you're a student or a professional, this is a deal worth grabbing.

MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 58,990

The MacBook Air M1 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is currently listed at Rs 89,900 on Amazon. However, with a flat 34 per cent discount, the price drops drastically to just Rs 58,990.

And that’s not it - additional savings are also available:

Rs 1,500 instant discount on select bank cards Rs 2,949 cashback offer EMI option starting from Rs 2,888/month for 24 months Exchange offer up to Rs 6,750 off on trading in your old laptop

Top features and specifications

The MacBook Air M1 is powered by Apple’s game-changing M1 chip, delivering powerful performance and energy efficiency. Here are its top specs:

Display: 13.3-inch Retina display with vibrant colours and sharp clarity Performance: Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU for smooth multitasking Memory: Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage (8GB/256GB on discount) Graphics: Integrated GPU for light gaming and editing tasks Battery life: Up to 18 hours on a single charge Other features: Backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, macOS experience

Perfect for students, creators and professionals

Whether you’re attending online classes, editing videos, or working remotely, the MacBook Air M1 delivers performance that’s hard to beat at this price point.

Hurry, limited stock available!

With this steep price drop and limited-time offers, the demand for MacBook Air M1 is high. Head over to Amazon now and grab the deal before it runs out!