Nothing Phone 3a Pro review Nothing Phone 3a Pro review

New Delhi:

Nothing has recently launched its new products, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, in India. The starting price for the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is Rs 27,999 for the base model, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the top-tier variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 31,999. This new Phone 3a Pro introduces several features that enhance the user experience compared to last year's Phone 2a Plus. After having the opportunity to use Phone 3a Pro for a few days, I’m excited to share my initial impressions to help you determine whether this smartphone aligns with your needs and is a worthy investment.

To start this review, let's take a moment to explore the details specifications of this device.