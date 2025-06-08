WhatsApp to introduce ‘Download Quality’ feature to save phone storage WhatsApp is testing a new feature called ‘Download Quality’ that allows users to choose whether incoming media should be saved in HD or SD. This update is expected to help reduce phone storage issues caused by auto-downloaded high-resolution images and videos.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is set to roll out a much-needed feature aimed at saving smartphone storage space. As media sharing on WhatsApp continues to increase, many users face the issue of rapidly filling phone storage, especially due to auto-downloaded HD photos and videos. To solve this, WhatsApp is working on a ‘Download Quality’ feature that allows users to choose the resolution of media files before downloading.

Media sharing is filling up storage fast

In today’s digital age, WhatsApp is not just for chatting—it’s a major hub for sharing photos, videos, and documents. Many users are part of multiple active groups, receiving dozens of media files daily. When high-resolution content is automatically downloaded, it quickly clogs phone storage. With WhatsApp already allowing users to send HD-quality images, receiving these in bulk causes space issues on many smartphones.

‘Download Quality’ feature coming soon

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, the new feature has been spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.18.11. This update introduces an option that lets users manually select the quality—HD or SD—of incoming media files before they’re downloaded.

A shared screenshot from the beta version shows that users can access this feature by navigating to Settings > Storage and Data > Auto-Download Quality. From there, users will be able to choose between HD and SD options, depending on their storage preferences.

Still in beta, but highly anticipated

Currently, this feature is being tested with select Android beta users. However, once it passes testing, it is expected to roll out widely in upcoming updates. This simple yet powerful setting will give users more control over their data usage and help extend the life of their device’s internal storage.

Whether you're battling limited phone storage or looking to manage your data better, this feature offers a practical solution. As WhatsApp continues to evolve with user-friendly updates, features like this ensure a smoother and smarter messaging experience for millions across India and beyond.