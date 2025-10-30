Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched globally: Specs, price, and India availability The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, featuring a 5000mAh battery and a 50MP triple camera, has launched at an affordable price and will be available in India soon.

New Delhi:

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite has been launched globally, initially debuting in the European market. This affordable phone, the cheapest variant in the Phone 3a series, features a design and look similar to the Nothing Phone (3).

The company has confirmed that the device will soon launch in other markets, including India, where it will be available for sale on the e-commerce website Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite India pricing and variants

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is offered in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

The phone starts at €249, which is approximately Rs 25,000.

It is available in black and white colour options.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite key specifications

Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2392 pixel resolution. It offers up to 1300 nits peak brightness and is protected by Panda Glass.

Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset.

RAM and Storage: Comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Software: Runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, and includes new AI features.

Rear Camera: Triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP tertiary camera.

Front Camera: 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Battery and Charging: Equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Nothing has officially started rolling out call recording functionality to its Phone (3) series smartphones via the Essential Space app, with the announcement made on the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to introduce Facebook-style photo feature: How to use

Grammarly shut down? Here's what's happening with writing assistant tool

OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 India launch date announced