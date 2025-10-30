WhatsApp to introduce Facebook-style photo feature: How to use WhatsApp is working on a new feature, giving users the option to customise their profile with a cover photo.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp continually introduces valuable features that enhance the user experience. The platform is now preparing to roll out a Facebook-like feature that will allow users to add a cover photo to their profile. This gives users another prominent space—in addition to their profile picture, updates, and status—to visually showcase more about themselves.

Development and rollout

The cover photo feature has been in development for a significant time. According to information revealed by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is actively working on this new feature, which will provide users with the option to upload a cover photo to their profile.

Testing for the feature is currently underway on the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.32.2), and the official rollout is expected soon.

WhatsApp cover photo

Privacy controls and visibility

When the feature is launched, the cover photo will appear prominently at the top of the user profile on WhatsApp, similar to its placement on platforms like Facebook or LinkedIn.

Crucially, users will have control over who can view their cover photo through Privacy Settings. Just like with a profile picture or status, users will be able to select from three options:

Everyone: The cover photo will be visible to everyone, including users not saved in the contact list.

My Contacts: Only friends and contacts saved in the contact list will be able to see the cover photo.

Nobody: The cover photo will be invisible to all users.

Appeal to young users

This new option is expected to be particularly attractive to younger users who enjoy sharing and presenting photos on social media platforms. The ability to add a cover photo will give them another creative outlet on WhatsApp.

The option to add a cover photo will initially be rolled out for Android users, with the beta version currently undergoing testing.

