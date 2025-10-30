OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 India launch date announced The OnePlus 15 will go on sale in India within an hour of its launch; its dedicated Amazon microsite is already live, teasing key smartphone features.

New Delhi:

OnePlus is set to launch a new flagship device in India in the first half of next month. The company has officially confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 15, which will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device, which runs on the latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, is already listed on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

OnePlus 15 India launch date

As per an official post on the social media platform X, the OnePlus 15 will launch in India on November 13, 2025, at 7 PM IST. It will go on sale starting at 8 PM IST on Amazon.

OnePlus 15 confirmed specifications for India

The Amazon microsite confirms key features for the Indian market:

Processor: Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Operating System: OxygenOS 16.

Camera: A 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, enhanced by OnePlus' new DetailMax image engine.

While other details about the Indian variant remain under wraps, the smartphone is already available in the Chinese market.

OnePlus 15 China variant details and expected pricing

The OnePlus 15 was unveiled in China on October 27. The pricing for the Chinese variant starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 50,000) for the base configuration (12GB RAM + 256GB storage). The top-of-the-line option, featuring 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, costs CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 67,000). The phone is available in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colours, which are also teased for the Indian launch.

The specifications for the Chinese variant include:

Display: A 6.78-inch 1.5K third-generation BOE Flexible AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness.

Battery and Charging: A 7,300mAh battery with 120W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support.

Memory and Storage: Up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

