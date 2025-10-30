Grammarly shut down? Here's what's happening with writing assistant tool After changing its name to Superhuman, Grammarly is now positioning itself as an AI productivity tool, offering new features in addition to its writing assistance.

Grammarly no longer exists by its original name; the company has been renamed Superhuman. This move follows the acquisition of Superhuman Mail earlier this year. The writing tool, founded in 2009, has taken the unusual step of adopting the name of a company it acquired, a decision it justifies as part of a broader vision.

The new company called Superhuman has brought together three helpful tools: Grammarly, Superhuman Mail, and a smart work assistant called Coda, which Grammarly bought in 2025. Now, users can enjoy all these tools with just one subscription, making it easier to boost their productivity all in one place.

Introducing Superhuman Go

In addition to the name change and bundled offering, Superhuman has recently made some exciting updates, including a new name and a combined package offer. They've also introduced a new feature called Superhuman Go, which is an AI assistant designed to help users. This assistant comes with every Superhuman subscription and works directly with the old Grammarly extension for Chrome and Edge, making it easy to use.

The goal of rebranding is to inspire users to make the most of a wide range of AI tools and platforms, helping them work more efficiently. Instead of just thinking of Grammarly as a tool for writing, the company wants users to see it as part of a larger set of resources. One of the exciting features of Superhuman Go is its ability to help you craft professional-sounding email replies, fetching information and scheduling meetings.

Superhuman also plans to add extra functionality to Coda and Superhuman Mail, such as turning meeting ideas into drafts and more effectively organising inboxes based on a user's schedule.

New plans and pricing

Anyone who was previously using Grammarly can now access Superhuman Go. The full Superhuman suite is being bundled into a number of different plans:

The Pro plan costs $12 per month (around Rs 1,000) (billed annually) and offers unlimited paragraph rewrites and translations in 19 languages—a feature Grammarly added earlier this year.

The Business plan costs $33 per month (around Rs 3,000) (billed annually) and includes Superhuman’s premium mail client.

