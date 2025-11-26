Microsoft pulls Copilot from WhatsApp as Meta’s new AI rules take effect Microsoft has confirmed that the Copilot chatbot will no longer work on WhatsApp starting January 15, after Meta’s new policy restricting general-purpose AI assistants on the platform comes into effect.

New Delhi:

Microsoft has officially announced that its AI assistant Copilot will stop functioning on WhatsApp from January 15, following Meta’s latest platform policy changes. Users who rely on Copilot inside WhatsApp will now have to shift to Microsoft’s official mobile apps or web version to continue using the AI service.

The company said that after the cutoff date, Copilot will simply not respond to messages on WhatsApp, effectively ending the integration launched earlier this year.

Meta blocks general-purpose AI bots on WhatsApp

This move comes as Meta begins enforcing its revised WhatsApp Business API rules, which restrict the use of broad AI chatbots built for large-scale or general interactions. The updated policy is aimed at ensuring the API is reserved for business customer support workflows, not full-scale assistants from major AI companies.

Meta had previously clarified that platforms like Microsoft, OpenAI and Perplexity would no longer be allowed to host their chatbots through WhatsApp’s API due to “resource allocation and platform direction.”

OpenAI already confirmed earlier that ChatGPT’s WhatsApp integration would also shut down in January, making Microsoft’s exit expected.

Chat History will not carry over to Microsoft apps

One major drawback for users is that chat history from WhatsApp cannot be migrated to Microsoft’s own apps. Since Copilot sessions on WhatsApp were unauthenticated, there is no way to automatically sync or transfer the conversations.

Microsoft is urging users to manually export their chat history using WhatsApp’s built-in tools before January 15. After the deadline, all previous Copilot chats will remain only in the exported file and will not be accessible through the Copilot interface.

What should users do before January 15?

Microsoft has recommended that users preserve any previous Copilot interactions:

You will have to export Copilot chat history from WhatsApp’s ‘Chat Export’ option

Then download Microsoft Copilot on Android or iOS

Then sign in to their Microsoft account

With the new policy shift, WhatsApp will be focusing on supporting structured business interactions rather than general AI assistants, marking a significant change in how third-party AI tools can operate within the app.