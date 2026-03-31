Lava Bold N2 Pro launched at Rs 7999 with 50MP camera, big battery and more

New Delhi:

Lava International, one of the known smartphone brands of India, has launched a new Bold N2 Pro. The device has been priced in India at Rs 7,999, making it an attractive option in the budget segment. The smartphone will be available for purchase from April 6 onwards at 12 PM. The device will be available from Flipkart (the popular e-commerce platform).

The handset will come in two colour options – Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey.

Let us tell you more about the handset.

Display and design

The Lava Bold N2 Pro sports a big 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen, and honestly, it’s hard to miss. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel really smooth—so whether you’re checking your feed or just reading articles, everything moves fast and looks crisp. There's an IP54 rating too, which means the phone can handle dust and a bit of water—not bad if you are out and about.

Performance and software

Inside, you will find an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chip working alongside 4GB of RAM. If you need a little extra multitasking power, the phone can tap into some of its storage for virtual RAM, which keeps things running smoothly even with a bunch of apps open. Right out of the box, it runs Android 15, and you’ll get one upgrade up to Android 16 plus two years of security updates. So, you won’t be left behind on software for a while.

Camera capabilities

When it comes to the cameras, the Bold N2 Pro packs a 50-megapixel sensor on the back. For the price, it should snap pretty decent photos. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera, totally fine for selfies or video calls.

Battery and connectivity

The handset will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, so running out midday isn't much of a worry. The phone charges up with an 18W USB Type-C charger, which is pretty standard and convenient. As for connectivity, it covers all the bases: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS—and there’s 128GB of built-in storage, so you won’t be stressing over space for apps, pictures, or music.

A strong budget contender

With a speedy display, a solid battery, and cameras that do the job, the Lava Bold N2 Pro really earns its spot as a standout budget phone. It’s definitely made for folks who want good features without spending a fortune.