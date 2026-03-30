Google working on new Quick Share upgrade with tap-based file sharing across Android devices

New Delhi:

Android is about to make sharing files a whole lot easier. As per the rumours, Google is working on a ‘Tap-to-Share’ feature for Android phones. Just bring two devices close together, and—boom—you can send files instantly.

This upgrade should drop with Android 17 and build on the current Quick Share tool. The whole idea is to trim out annoying steps like picking from a list of devices or messing with pairing. File transfers should get faster, smoother, and a lot less of a headache.

Spotted in One UI and Android Builds

This is not just talk; developers have already spotted early versions. There was an experimental option tucked in One UI 8.5. Now, in One UI 9, it shows up more clearly as "Tap to share."

Android 17 betas and Canary builds call it “TapToShare,” and it lives at the system level. All signs point to this thing rolling out across lots of Android phones, not just a handful.

How the Feature May Work

When two phones get close, NFC (Near Field Communication) will sense the other nearby device and kick off the process. But instead of sending your photos or files over the slow NFC tech, the real transfer happens over quicker connections like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi Direct. You don’t have to fiddle with any extra steps—just tap and go.

Inspired by Apple’s AirDrop

If this all sounds familiar, yeah, Google’s clearly looking at Apple’s AirDrop and even NameDrop for inspiration. Samsung’s already gone down this road, launching their own AirDrop-style feature on recent Galaxy phones in South Korea. Looks like Google and Samsung are working together to polish this up so it feels seamless for everyone with Android.

Android will get way simpler and faster

If Google rolls this out, sharing files, photos, or contacts on Android will get way simpler and faster. Plus, it helps bring the whole Android world together—no more "your phone can do this but mine can’t." For anyone who trades stuff between devices often, this could be one of Android 17’s best features.