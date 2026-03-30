Vivo T5 Pro India launch tipped for April: Price, and features leaked

New Delhi:

Vivo is preparing to launch the new T5 Pro in the Indian market, expanding its T-series lineup once again. As per the rumours, the handset is expected to arrive sometime around mid-April (timeline unconfirmed). That timing fits — spring is when most brands shake things up with new launches, especially in the busy mid-range market.

Price-wise, the T5 Pro looks set to land just above Rs 30,000 and stay under Rs 35,000, which puts it right in the premium mid-range zone. With those numbers, it will go head-to-head against phones like the Nothing Phone 4a and other models boasting high-refresh-rate screens and serious processors.

Now, about the display and guts: leaks hint at a big 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a whopping 144Hz refresh rate. That's a real jump, promising buttery-smooth scrolling and a boost for gamers. Inside, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset takes charge, likely bringing better performance and efficiency. The phone should ship with Android 16 and OriginOS 6 right out of the box.

When it comes to cameras, you are looking at a 50-megapixel main shooter with Sony’s IMX882 sensor. There’s also talk of 4K video recording — great news for anyone who loves making or sharing content.

And check out the battery: the T5 Pro is expected to pack a huge 9,020mAh battery paired with 90W fast charging. That means more time between charges and seriously quick top-ups. It’s one of the device’s biggest highlights.

On the design front, Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black seem to be the colour options. Plus, it’s rumoured to sport IP68 and IP69 ratings, so dust and water are not really an issue.

For context, this model follows the Vivo T4 Pro, which came out in India back in August 2025. The T4 Pro had a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, and a 6,500mAh battery. With all the improvements in display, battery, and performance, the T5 Pro looks like a solid upgrade over last year’s model.