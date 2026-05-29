Vashu Bhagnani files Rs 400 crore lawsuit against Tips Music and David Dhawan? Know here

New Delhi:

Bollywood is engrossed in several controversies. One of it is the dispute between Pooja Entertainment (India) Ltd and Tips Industries Ltd. This conflict has now reached the courts. Vashu Bhagnani, the producer behind Pooja Entertainment, has dragged Tips Music Chairman Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S. Taurani, and filmmaker David Dhawan to court.

According to ANI, Vashu Bhagnani has filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit against all of them in the Bombay High Court. This lawsuit is linked to a specific song from Varun Dhawan’s film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

What, ultimately, is Vashu Bhagnani's demand?

Vashu Bhagnani's lawsuit centers on Varun Dhawan’s recently released film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Specifically, famous songs from Vashu Bhagnani's film Biwi No. 1 were used in Varun’s film without permission. These include tracks such as 'Chunari Chunari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai.' Vashu has approached the court because he seeks to have the audio rights in this matter revoked. Vashu Bhagnani is demanding an immediate and comprehensive injunction regarding this issue.

Lawyer presents Vashu Bhagnani's case

Speaking to ANI, Vashu Bhagnani's lawyer stated, 'We have filed a lawsuit worth Rs 400 crore against Tips Music Company. This legal battle has been ongoing for some time, and no consensus could be reached regarding the rights of the musicians. Previously, film rights were based on specific agreements. Today, music companies purchase songs directly from major producers or lyricists. At the time [of the original agreements], the contracts executed with Tips granted only the audio rights. In 2018, Tips had emailed us requesting the visual rights as well.'

Vashu Bhagnani had responded to them, but their discussions failed to reach a conclusion. His lawyer further states, 'If they are the legal owners of the music rights, they should produce their documents. That is precisely why we have filed a lawsuit against Tips. Justice will certainly prevail, and the truth will come to light.'

Demand for additional damages of Rs 100 crore

Through a press release, Pooja Entertainment has also sought directives to remove songs such as 'Chunari Chunari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai' from Varun Dhawan’s film and its promotional materials. They are also demanding a change to the title of Varun’s film, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Furthermore, Vashu Bhagnani’s production house has demanded additional damages amounting to Rs 100 crore. Pooja Entertainment (India) Ltd has also alleged that Tips and David Dhawan have unlawfully utilised intellectual property rights.

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