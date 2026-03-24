Vodafone Idea 5G upgrade: No SM change needed, check eligibility

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the top telecom players of the country, is reportedly making moving to 5G pretty simple. If you already have a Vi 4G SIM, then you do not need to swap it out for a new one. Just use a 5G-ready smartphone, sign up for a qualifying plan, and make sure that you are in a 5G area – that’s all. But if you still have questions, then here is everything you need.

First question: Do you need a new SIM to use Vi 5G?

Vi has reportedly clarified that the users do not need any 4G SIM upgrades if they want to access 5G services. If you are an existing Vi 4G SIM user, then it will be compatible with 5G networks all across the nation. This means that there is no need to visit the company’s store or request any SIM replacement.

What do you need to access Vi 5G?

As you do not need any SIM card upgrades for accessing the 5G network. But there are a few requirements to use 5G services:

A 5G-enabled smartphone

An active recharge plan of Rs 299 or above (varies by circle)

Availability of 5G network in your area

Once these conditions are met, your device will automatically connect to the 5G network.

How to Activate 5G on Your Phone

Getting started with Vi 5G is simple:

Ensure your smartphone supports 5G

Insert your existing Vi SIM

Recharge with an eligible plan

Turn on 5G in your phone’s network settings

Stay within a 5G coverage area

After this, your phone should automatically switch to 5G where available.

Where is the 5G service from Vi available?

Vi has started rolling out the 5G services in Mumbai currently, and it will expand to the other regions soon (timeline unspecified). Insights stated that the telecom company is expected to increase its 5G footprint across more cities and circles in India by the end of the year.

However, availability may still vary depending on your location.

Seamless switching between 4G and 5G

One of the key advantages of the telecom network is the smooth switching between 5G and 4G without any interruption.

For instance, if you move out of a 5G network area, then your smartphone will automatically switch back to 4G without any issue or manual command. This certainly ensures the telecom network’s continuous connectivity for a better user experience.

5G coverage expands in India

Although the market of Vi is falling apart, Vi has upgraded to 5G with simple and cost-effective plans for the users. The aim is to make customers enjoy faster internet with improved performance without changing their SIM cards.

As the 5G network is expanding in India, and most of the leading players are already providing the service, Vi users have been lacking a lot of next-generation connectivity access. But it feels like Vi is gearing up to join the race.