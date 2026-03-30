Google upgrades Gemini Live with Faster AI, expands Search Live to 200+ countries

New Delhi:

Google has rolled out a big update to its real-time AI assistant, ‘Gemini Live’. This new version runs on the Gemini 3.1 Flash Live model, which takes over from the last release. With the new feature, you will notice the AI answers faster, with fewer of those awkward silences that make chatbots feel like robots. The conversations sound a lot more natural too. Gemini will be able to tweak its tone or answer length depending on how you talk to it.

Better performance for developers and businesses

Google gave Gemini Live a much bigger memory, so it can follow longer conversations and keep up with complex questions or back-and-forths without getting lost. If you throw difficult instructions or drawn-out chats at it, the new model handles them better than before.

This isn’t just good news for everyday users. Developers and businesses get a nice upgrade too. The fresh Gemini model outperforms the old one on multi-step instructions and can handle long, ongoing conversations—exactly what you need for voice-based AI tools in the real world. Plus, thanks to SynthID (Google’s watermarking tech), every AI-generated audio output carries a mark for transparency.

Search Live expands globally

Google isn’t stopping there. They've widened access to Search Live, another handy feature, now available in 200+ countries and regions where AI Mode works. Just open the Google app on Android or iOS, ask a question out loud, and get answers straight from Gemini.

Real-time search with voice and camera

And there is a cool camera trick. If you have got something in front of you and do not know what it is, open Google Lens in the app, point your camera, and tap “Live.” You can chat with the AI about what you’re seeing, so figuring out what’s in your environment or identifying mystery objects gets a lot simpler—no need to type.

Overall, these updates make Google’s AI tools more conversational, helpful, and just plain faster. It’s all about smoother interaction and getting answers the moment you need them. The new features are rolling out gradually, so you’ll start noticing the difference soon if you haven’t already.