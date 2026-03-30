DGCA orders airlines to offer 60% seats on flights 'free of charge' from April 20

New Delhi:

In a move aimed at making air travel more passenger-friendly, India’s aviation regulator has directed airlines to offer at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight without charging any extra fee. The new rule, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), will come into effect from April 20. Under the new guidelines, a majority of seats on every flight must now be available free of cost during booking. At present, airlines usually allow only around 20 per cent of seats to be selected without a fee, while passengers have to pay for the rest.

Seat selection charges currently range from Rs 200 to over Rs 2,000, depending on the type of seat, such as front-row or extra legroom options.

Clear and transparent policy required

The regulator has also asked airlines to maintain a clear and transparent seat allocation system. Passengers must be properly informed about which seats are free and what conditions apply while booking tickets. Airlines have been told to display all relevant details clearly on their websites and booking platforms to avoid confusion.

The new rules also focus on passenger convenience. Airlines have been advised to ensure that people travelling on the same booking, known as a PNR, are seated together as far as possible.

Airlines raise concerns

While the move is expected to benefit passengers, airlines are not entirely happy. Major carriers like IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have opposed the decision. They argue that limiting paid seat selection could lead to revenue losses, and airlines may have to increase ticket prices to balance the impact.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has also written to the civil aviation ministry, requesting a review of the decision. The decision comes at a time when many passengers have raised concerns over high additional charges for services like seat selection, baggage, and other add-ons.